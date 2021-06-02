ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — For the first time since March 25, the number of new COVID-19 cases reported in Maryland is below 100. Maryland reported 65 new COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths Wednesday.
More than 2.9 million Marylanders are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity rate went up by .04 points to 1.44%.
Hospitalizations went up by 9, now at 345 people hospitalized for the virus. Of those hospitalized, 259 are in acute care and 86 are in the ICU.
Since the pandemic began, there are 460,060 total confirmed cases and 9,410 deaths.
There are 2,915,505 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 6,144,175 doses as of Tuesday. Of those 3,228,670 are first doses with 12,729 administered as of Monday. They have given out 2,679,314 second doses, 15,333 in the last day.
The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.
A total of 236,191 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as of Monday.
The state reports 70% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one shot of the vaccine. The state reached Gov. Larry Hogan’s goal of 70% by Memorial Day.
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|7,008
|(210)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|43,794
|(631)
|15*
|Baltimore
|65,655
|(1,616)
|41*
|Baltimore City
|52,860
|(1,200)
|24*
|Calvert
|4,219
|(84)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,341
|(29)
|0*
|Carroll
|9,481
|(246)
|6*
|Cecil
|6,301
|(148)
|2*
|Charles
|10,870
|(209)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,828
|(63)
|1*
|Frederick
|19,776
|(329)
|10*
|Garrett
|2,034
|(64)
|1*
|Harford
|16,568
|(288)
|5*
|Howard
|19,218
|(243)
|7*
|Kent
|1,348
|(49)
|2*
|Montgomery
|70,935
|(1,554)
|50*
|Prince George’s
|85,089
|(1,535)
|38*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,998
|(50)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|6,028
|(130)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,613
|(40)
|0*
|Talbot
|2,160
|(44)
|0*
|Washington
|14,595
|(324)
|4*
|Wicomico
|7,683
|(172)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,658
|(105)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(47)
|0*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|25,948
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|47,444
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|84,348
|(41)
|1*
|30-39
|78,811
|(104)
|6*
|40-49
|68,556
|(282)
|5*
|50-59
|68,456
|(794)
|32*
|60-69
|45,580
|(1,589)
|24*
|70-79
|25,038
|(2,390)
|43*
|80+
|15,879
|(4,198)
|100*
|Data not available
|0
|(3)
|0*
|Female
|240,676
|(4,553)
|101*
|Male
|219,384
|(4,857)
|111*
|Unknown Gender
|0
|(0)
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|142,843
|(3,379)
|78*
|Asian (NH)
|11,118
|(320)
|11*
|White (NH)
|162,613
|(4,745)
|104*
|Hispanic
|69,636
|(822)
|18*
|Other (NH)
|21,459
|(99)
|1*
|Data not available
|52,391
|(45)
|0*