BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An Edgewood man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison followed by 3 years of supervised release for his role in robbing 3 people including a pregnant woman and a minor.
Jaquan Day, 21, was sentenced on May 27 for robbing an individual engaged in drug trafficking of a controlled substance.
According to his plea agreement, on April 25, 2019, Day conspired with at least 6 other people to rob an individual that was participating in drug trafficking. Following a meeting with his co-conspirators, Day drove to an area apartment complex and assaulted 3 victims including an 8-month pregnant woman, a minor and an adult male.
During the robbery, Day and his co-conspirators forced entry into the victim’s apartment. They assaulted and threatened the victims with guns. They restrained the male victim and kicked the woman was kicked in her stomach when she attempted to stop the attack.
The group took money and a prescription for suboxone from the apartment and fled the scene in their vehicles.
The woman was treated at a nearby hospital and underwent an emergency c-section to deliver her child as a result of the injuries from the assault.
Day eventually confessed to his role in the robbery.
Tyqwell Booker, 24, pleaded guilty to the same offense. He is set to be sentenced in September. Antoine Rich, 24, was sentenced to 72 months, and Jesse Walton, 49, was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for their roles in the robbery.