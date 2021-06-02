ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan congratulated 6 Maryland companies that were named in the 2021 Fortune 500 list. For the first time in over a decade, 3 Greater Baltimore companies made the 2021 Fortune 500 list.
Lockheed Martin, Discovery, Marriott International, T. Rowe Price, Sinclair Broadcast Group and McCormick made the 67th annual list that was published by Fortune.
"This year's Fortune 500 list is yet another sign that Maryland is home to some of the strongest and most innovative companies in the country—and the world," said Governor Hogan. "It's also a sign of the resilience our business community has shown after the challenges of the past year. I'm incredibly proud that these companies call Maryland home. Our state truly is open for business."
- Here are the ranks for the Maryland companies:
- Lockheed Martin – #49
- Discovery Communications – #290
- Marriott International – #293
- T. Rowe Price: – #447
- Sinclair Broadcasting – #465
- McCormick – #482
"It's inspiring to see that these Maryland companies are still thriving after COVID-19 rocked the world economy," said Commerce Secretary Kelly M. Schulz. "They continue to bring new jobs and increased prosperity to our state. The appearance of three new companies on the Fortune 500 list is a sign that our state remains a welcoming and supportive place to do business."