BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Kroger Co. is voluntarily recalling its Chicken Street Taco Kit due to a recall issued by its supplier Reser’s Fine Foods.
The bulk kits have chipotle crema sauce, which contains egg that was not declared on the label. Consumers who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.
The voluntary recall includes the Chicken Street Taco Kits, which were sold in deli cases in black plastic trays with clear plastic lids with the UPC 41573-71252 and purchased before May 25, according to a Kroger statement.
All affected products were pulled from Kroger's deli cases on May 22 and relaunched on May 27 with the correct labels, according to the statement.
Besides Maryland, the products also were distributed by Kroger grocery stores under a variety of banner names in these states: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.