WEST FRIENDSHIP, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is expected to finish moving MD 32, also known as Patuxent Freeway, traffic to newly constructed southbound lanes Wednesday night.
When the operation is over, the northbound lanes will close for construction, and commuters in both directions will use the southbound lanes.READ MORE: Couple Examines Baltimore County's Benjamin Banneker's Journal On Cicadas
Temporary lane closures will start at 9 p.m. Wednesday on the freeway between Frederick Road and Rosemary Lane as crews install guardrails and move barriers. The work is expected to end by 5 a.m.READ MORE: Port Covington Project Aims To Become Next Baltimore Destination Spot
The operation is part of a $127 million widening project for the freeway, which is expected to be complete in 2022. Once construction is done, there will be an extra lane in both directions between Linden Church Road and the I-70 ramps.MORE NEWS: Maryland To End Extra $300 In Unemployment Benefits To End July 3
