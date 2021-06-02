COVID LATESTFor First Time Since Early Pandemic, Cases Fall Below 100
By Kelsey Kushner
BALTIMORE(WJZ) — Nationwide, vaccinations are down and the White House is out with an aggressive plan to get shots into more arms.

President Biden is declaring it a “National Month of Action” and said he’ll be offering everything from childcare, to free beer as an incentive for people to get the vaccine.

The goal is to get at least one vaccine dose into 70 percent of adults nationwide by the Fourth of July.

However, it won’t be easy, overall the country sits at just 63 percent.

The president is especially focused on getting people under 40 vaccinated. That’s where The Notre Dame University of Maryland comes in to help.

Dean of the School of Pharmacy  Anne Lin said the administration’s plan is to use social media to educate about the vaccine and where to get it.

“The challenge is to try to reach the younger adults who still need to be vaccinated,” said Dean Lin. “The quicker that we can get that done, the earlier that we can get back to normal life with everyone.”

Notre Dame already held an on-campus vaccination clinic and more than 4,000 former and current students, faculty and staff members got the shot.

“I just told my husband there’s no line tried to get him out here so he’s coming,” said Kivi Harris, of Essex.

Harris said she just wants everyone to roll up their sleeves.

“The quicker that we can get that done, the earlier that we can get back to normal life with everyone,” said Harris.

