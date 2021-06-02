PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — The Prince George’s County Arson’s Taskforce is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying 2 suspects involved in a convenience store arson.

Officials responded to the 6400 block of Auth Road in Camp Springs on May 29 for a reported fire. The suspects were caught on surveillance camera using at least 2 incendiary devices known as “Molotov Cocktails” inside the store shortly after 1:00 a.m.

Two employees were present when the suspects threw the devices inside the store. No one was injured during the incident. There is an estimated $5,000 in property damage.

A statement from the PG Fire Cheif reads:

We believe that these two photos could be key in breaking this case. Someone who knows either one of these individuals should be able to recognize them. We need you to come forward and help our Investigators and Detectives to locate them. These individuals obviously have no care for the lives they placed in extreme danger. If you are one of the people who was responsible for any of these arsons, please come forward and turn yourselves in. Our Fire and Police Departments with assistance from the ATF are moving full speed in this investigation together. We are following every single piece of evidence which will eventually lead us to those responsible. We continue to ask our community to come forward, even with the slightest bit of information, you never know what may be the final piece of the puzzle that brings this to a successful and safe end,” said Fire Chief Tiffany Green.

Anyone with information regarding either of these cases is urged to call the Prince George’s County Fire Investigations Division at 301-77-ARSON (301-772-7766.) You may remain anonymous and the line is open 24 hours.

ATF Baltimore Field Division is offering a reward of $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of these suspects. Call 888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477) or send an email to ATFTips@atf.gov with information.

You can also remain anonymous by contacting Prince George’s County Crime Solvers online. There is a cash reward of up to $2,500 from Prince George’s County Crime Solvers for information leading up to an arrest and indictment in this case.