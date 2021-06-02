COVID LATESTFor First Time Since Early Pandemic, Cases Fall Below 100
By TODD KARPOVICH
BALTIMORE (AP) — DJ Stewart and Ryan Mountcastle homered as the Baltimore Orioles beat the Minnesota Twins 6-3 for their second straight win following a 14-game skid.

Baltimore has won two straight for the first time since April 30 and May 1 at Oakland.

Mountcastle broke open the game with a three-run shot in the seventh off Alex Colomé that boosted the lead to 6-1.

Mountcastle has six extra-base hits in his last nine games. Reliever Tyler Wells (1-0) held the Twins scoreless with one hit and two strikeouts over three innings.