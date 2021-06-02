BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Top of the World Observation Level will reopen Thursday after being closed since November due to concerns about Covid-19, the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts said in a statement.
A limited number of guests will be able to visit the Top of the World Observation Level, based on guidance from local health officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. All guests must wear face masks.
The site will be open the following hours:
- Thursdays: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Fridays and Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Sundays: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
BOPA continues to clean and sanitize the site and is prepared to enact further precautions as needed, according to the statement. Visitors are asked to join in keeping the site open, safe, and universally accessible for all by staying home if sick, washing hands, respecting others' personal space, and following CDC Health Guidelines.
Top of the World Observation Level is located on the 27th floor of the World Trade Center, 401 E. Pratt St.