BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A request for qualifications was issued today for restauranteurs to operate the waterfront cafe at Rash Field Park, a development on the south side of Baltimore’s Inner Harbor.

The Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore, Baltimore Development Corporation and Baltimore City Department of Recreation and Parks are manning the development, 7.5 acres of waterfront parkland located between the Maryland Science Center and the Rusty Scupper Restaurant.

According to the Wednesday announcement, the cafe will be 1,200 square feet opening up onto a pedestrian plaza. A unique overhang, the announcement said, will make the cafe a “warm, lit shell.”

The applicant selected to run the cafe will be responsible for any adjustments needed for their proposed use of the space. Once selected, the applicant can also apply for a liquor license.

“This is a really exciting time as we take the next step in the development of Rash Field Park,” said Laurie Schwartz, president of Waterfront Partnership. “We’re seeking those with experience in restaurant operations, preferably in the greater Baltimore area, and an interest in being part of the reimagination of Rash Field into a world-class urban waterfront park for people of all ages, but especially families. With more than 14 million visitors a year coming to the Inner Harbor, the café offers an incredible opportunity.”

Schwartz particularly hopes minority-owned enterprises put their name in the hat to run the cafe.

“Baltimore is home to many talented restaurateurs and food purveyors. We are hoping to see some of them respond to this RFQ, and, in particular, we hope to see responses from Baltimore City Woman and Minority-Owned firms and non-profit social enterprises,” she said.

Baltimore has contributed more than $10 million to the development of Rash Field, and the Water Front Partnership has raised over $4 million more from the state of Maryland.

The request for qualifications can be found here, and applications are due no later than June 18.