BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 27-year-old woman was killed and a man is in serious condition after a shooting in north Baltimore Tuesday night, Baltimore Police said.
Officers responded shortly before 11 p.m. to the 500 block of Richwood Avenue for the shooting. When they got there, they found Keonna Britton, who was pronounced dead on the scene, and another man who had been shot.
The man was transported to an area hospital.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
There were two more shootings overnight in Baltimore.
Police said two men, 31 and 27, walked into the hospital shortly after a reported shooting at 10:25 p.m. the 2500 block of Washington Boulevard. They suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
A 21-year-old man was shot multiple times early Wednesday morning in south Baltimore.
Officers responded to a shot spotter alert at the 1800 block of Wilhelm Street and found the man, who was transported to an area hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.
Anyone with information is asked to call Southern District detectives at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.