TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — The Towson community will celebrate 125 years of tradition at their annual Fourth of July parade on July 3.
The year's parade is dedicated to soldiers and first responders. The celebration will begin at the intersection of Towsontown and Bosley Ave. It will continue down Bosley, Allegheny and Washington Ave.
The Towson Fourth of July Parade will consist of costume characters, local dance groups, fire trucks, antique vehicles, floats and other fan favorites.
The parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. and run until 12:30 p.m. The 4 on the 4th Race will begin at 8:15 a.m. Participants can register online here.
The Bike Rush will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the corner of York Road and Burke Ave.
For more information, you can visit the Towson Parade site or call 410-825-1144.