ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Executive, Steuart Pittman, declared June 4 as Gun Violence Safety Awareness Day for the county.
“Gun violence is a public health crisis that deeply impacts our communities,” County Executive Steuart Pittman said. “We need to continue using evidence-based approaches while supporting families and communities in reducing the devastation created by incidents of gun violence.”READ MORE: City Leaders, Advocates Raise Privacy And Bias Concerns About Use Of Facial Recognition In Baltimore
The announcement was made during a two-day gun violence awareness seminar hosted by the Anne Arundel County Gun Violence Intervention Team.READ MORE: Study Finds That Maryland Is The Smelliest State
In 2019, Maryland had 757 gun-related deaths. Anne Arundel County had 40 resident death and 150 gun-related hospital visits. Suicide accounted for more than half of all firearm fatalities in the county.MORE NEWS: Dr. Fauci Says He's Cautiously Optimistic US Will Be Able To Vaccinate Children Under 12 By Thanksgiving
For more information about the Gun Violence Intervention Team, email gun-violence-intervention@aacounty.org or call 410-222-4224.