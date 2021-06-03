BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Department of Transportation announced that the Charm City Circulator and Harbor Connector Taxi Service will resume normal hours of operation beginning June 7.
The circulator and harbor connector will both operate at full capacity.READ MORE: Average Daily Pace Of Newly Administered Covid-19 Vaccines Falls Below 1M, CDC Data Shows
Beginning Monday, June 7, the following hours will resume for the Circulator:
- Monday through Thursday: 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.
- Friday: 7:00 a.m. until 12:00 a.m.
- Saturday: 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 a.m.
- Sunday: 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Beginning Monday, June 7, The Harbor Connector Water Taxi Service will run Monday through Friday from 6:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. It will stop at the following locations:READ MORE: Baltimore Museum of Industry and Project Liberty Ship Team Up to Share Story of Shipbuilding in Baltimore
- Route HC1 – Maritime Park (Landing 8) and Tide Point (Landing 10)
- Route HC2 – Canton Waterfront Park (Landing 16) and Tide Point (Landing 10)
- Route HC3 – Pier 5 (Landing 5) and Federal Hill (Landing 4)
All riders must wear face coverings prior to boarding and face coverings must stay on for the duration of the trip.
Additional information about the Charm City Circulator and Harbor Connector water taxi service can be found here.
MORE NEWS: 125 Years Of Tradition: Towson Will Celebrate Soldiers & First Responders At Annual Fourth Of July Parade