ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 134 new COVID-19 cases and 4 deaths Thursday as the state’s positivity rate and hospitalizations continue to decline.

The state’s daily positivity rate is at a record low 0.74% Thursday. According to the governor’s office, the positivity rate has dropped 76% since mid-April.

More than 2.9 million Marylanders are fully vaccinated. State officials also reported that the state positivity rate went down to 1.39%.

Hospitalizations went up by 2, now at 347 people hospitalized for the virus. Of those hospitalized, 258 are in acute care and 89 are in the ICU.

Since the pandemic began, there are 460,194 total confirmed cases and 9,414 deaths.

There are 2,946,173 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 6,191,415 doses. Of those 3,245,242 are first doses with 12,729 administered as of Monday. They have given out 2,708,244 second doses, 15,333 in the last day.

The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April, after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.

A total of 237,929 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The state reports 70.3% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one shot of the vaccine. The state reached Gov. Larry Hogan’s goal of 70% by Memorial Day.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 7,011 (210) 1* Anne Arundel 43,807 (635) 15* Baltimore 65,677 (1,618) 41* Baltimore City 52,872 (1,203) 24* Calvert 4,220 (84) 1* Caroline 2,342 (29) 0* Carroll 9,482 (246) 6* Cecil 6,304 (148) 2* Charles 10,881 (209) 2* Dorchester 2,829 (63) 1* Frederick 19,780 (329) 10* Garrett 2,034 (64) 1* Harford 16,577 (289) 5* Howard 19,225 (243) 7* Kent 1,348 (49) 2* Montgomery 70,944 (1,554) 50* Prince George’s 85,111 (1,537) 38* Queen Anne’s 2,998 (50) 1* St. Mary’s 6,031 (130) 0* Somerset 2,613 (40) 0* Talbot 2,161 (44) 0* Washington 14,601 (324) 4* Wicomico 7,685 (172) 0* Worcester 3,661 (105) 1* Data not available 0 (39) 0*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 25,964 (3) 0* 10-19 47,464 (6) 1* 20-29 84,372 (41) 1* 30-39 78,838 (104) 6* 40-49 68,569 (281) 5* 50-59 68,474 (795) 32* 60-69 45,589 (1,589) 24* 70-79 25,042 (2,393) 43* 80+ 15,882 (4,198) 100* Data not available 0 (4) 0* Female 240,729 (4,557) 101* Male 219,465 (4,857) 111* Unknown Gender 0 (0) 0*

By Race and Ethnicity