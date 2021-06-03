BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police said a man was shot and killed early Thursday morning in east Baltimore.
Officers responded at 4:25 a.m. to the 1900 block of East 20th Street for the shooting. When they got there they found an unresponsive man. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
There were two more non-fatal shootings overnight.
Police said they responded around 1:19 a.m. to a walk-in shooting victim at an area hospital. The victim, a 47-year-old man, told police he was walking on the 2200 block of Booth Street when he heard shooting and that he was shot while trying to flee.
In northeast Baltimore, officers responded at 12:46 a.m. to another walk-in shooting victim at a hospital. The 18-year-old victim told police he was on the 4200 block of Erdman Avenue when two suspects robbed him and then shot him.
The victim drove himself to the hospital, police said. His condition is unknown.
The suspects reportedly fled after shooting and they have not been identified.
Northeast District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
