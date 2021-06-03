ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan announced Thursday that Maryland will start a phased demobilization of the state’s mass vaccination sites.
Some of the sites will move from being state handled to being operated locally, but most of the sites will close. Baltimore's M&T Bank Stadium site will close July 2.
“I said our goal was to put ourselves out of business at these mass vaccination sites, and as one of the most vaccinated states in the country, we are now approaching that point,” said Hogan. “We have already begun shifting some of these resources to our mobile clinics and community-based activities as we continue in our mission to make sure no arm is left behind.”
The state will direct additional resources to mobile clinics and community-based activities, Hogan’s office said.
Maryland's biggest mass vax site will stay open the longest. The Six Flags America location will close July 17.
Governor Hogan thanked those who helped make the massive operation possible.
“These sites were an incredible undertaking, and I want to especially thank everyone who was involved in building them, and all the nurses, volunteers, and National Guard members who have staffed them rain or shine over the last several months,” said Hogan.
Here's when each site will close:
|Vaccination Site
|Days of Operation
|Last Date of First Doses
|First Date of Second Doses Only
|Johnson & Johnson Availability
|Last Date of State Operations
NOTE: Local Operations May Continue
|Greenbelt:
Greenbelt Metro FEMA Community Vaccination Center
|Now closed
|Aberdeen:
Leidos Field and Ripken IronBirds Stadium
|Tue-Fri
8 a.m.-4 p.m.Sat
8 a.m.-3 p.m.
|May 29 (Pfizer)
|June 1 (Pfizer), First dose Pfizer available from Harford County
|Yes – Currently, until June 19
|June 19
|Hagerstown: Hagerstown Premium Outlets
|Wed
12 p.m.-8 p.m.Thu-Tue
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
|May 29 (Pfizer)
|June 1 (Pfizer), First dose Pfizer available at Meritus Hospital
|Yes – Currently, until demand diminishes
|Site will move to Meritus Hospital beginning June 5
|Baltimore City:
M&T Bank Stadium
|Tue-Sat
9 a.m.-4:15 p.m.
|June 10 (Pfizer)
|June 11 (Pfizer), First dose Pfizer available at BCCFH
|No
|July 2
|Annapolis:
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium
|Wed-Sun
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
|June 12 (Pfizer)
|June 13 (Pfizer)
|Yes – June 4 until July 3
|July 3
|Columbia:
The Mall in Columbia
|Wed-Sun
8 a.m.-4 p.m.
|June 12 (Pfizer)
|June 13 (Pfizer)
|Yes – June 4 until July 3
|July 3
|Salisbury:
Wicomico Youth & Civic Center
|Tue
12 p.m.-8 p.m.Wed-Sat
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
|May 29 (Pfizer)
|June 1 (Pfizer), First dose Pfizer available through Wicomico Health Department
|Yes – Currently, until June 19
|June 19
|Waldorf:
Regency Furniture Stadium
|Tue-Thu
1 p.m.-6 p.m.Sun
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
|May 30 (Pfizer)
|June 1 (Pfizer), First dose Pfizer available through Charles County Health Department (College of Southern Maryland, LaPlata Campus)
|Yes – Currently, until June 24
|June 24
|Upper Marlboro:
Six Flags America Theme Park
|Tue-Sat
7:30 a.m.- 5:15 p.m.
|June 26 (Pfizer)
|29 June (Pfizer)
|Yes – June 8 until July 3
|July 17