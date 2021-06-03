BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch from 3 p.m. through the evening for the Baltimore area and other portions of Maryland Thursday as showers and thunderstorms roll in.
In northern Maryland, watches are issued for: Baltimore, Baltimore County and Harford County
In central Maryland, watches are issued for: Howard County and Montgomery County
In north-central Maryland, watches are issued for: Carroll and Frederick Counties.
The NWS said storms will increase in the afternoon and evening in the area. There is a chance for severe thunderstorms that could cause flooding.
After a few passing morning showers, thunderstorms will become more numerous this afternoon and evening. Some strong to severe storms are possible with damaging winds and heavy rain that could cause isolated flooding. High temperatures will be in the 70s-80s. pic.twitter.com/Q76AclIY67
— NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) June 3, 2021