By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch from 3 p.m. through the evening for the Baltimore area and other portions of Maryland Thursday as showers and thunderstorms roll in.

The Flash Flood Watch is issued for these areas. 

In northern Maryland, watches are issued for: Baltimore, Baltimore County and Harford County

In central Maryland, watches are issued for: Howard County and Montgomery County

In north-central Maryland, watches are issued for: Carroll and Frederick Counties.

In northeast Maryland: Cecil County

The NWS said storms will increase in the afternoon and evening in the area. There is a chance for severe thunderstorms that could cause flooding.

