BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Storms are rolling through the state triggering severe thunderstorm watches and warnings.
According to the BGE website, there are 63 reported outages throughout the state. 477 customers are currently without power as of 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Several down trees are being reported in Baltimore and Harford Counties.
Heavy wind gusts are still being reported throughout the state.
A shot of several trees in Jacksonville #Maryland after the storm passed through @wjz pic.twitter.com/m0lvBDHfJY
— Kelsey Kushner (@KelseyKushnerTV) June 3, 2021
This is in #Jacksonville MD – trees are ripped in half – some uprooted. pic.twitter.com/a95HSs7fuj
— Kelsey Kushner (@KelseyKushnerTV) June 3, 2021
Another look at the tree that fell on to the house @wjz pic.twitter.com/pmYAiDeNTS
— Kelsey Kushner (@KelseyKushnerTV) June 3, 2021