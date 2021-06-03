COVID LATESTDaily Positivity Rate Drops Below 1%
By CBS Baltimore Staff

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Storms are rolling through the state triggering severe thunderstorm watches and warnings.

According to the BGE website, there are 63 reported outages throughout the state. 477 customers are currently without power as of 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Several down trees are being reported in Baltimore and Harford Counties.

Heavy wind gusts are still being reported throughout the state.

CBS Baltimore Staff