BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Heavy rain and strong winds ripped through parts of Maryland on Thursday hitting Baltimore and Harford Counties the hardest.

“One of the trees came down through the roof,” said Lou, of Baltimore County.

Lou said he was home with his wife when part of their roof caved after a tree came crashing down.

Another look at the tree that fell on to the house @wjz pic.twitter.com/pmYAiDeNTS — Kelsey Kushner (@KelseyKushnerTV) June 3, 2021

“I turned around and my wife was covered in insulation and drywall on the steps she almost got killed,” said Lou. He said his family lost sentimental photos but fortunately, they escaped with no injuries. “The roof is in the second floor so the house is totaled.”

The severe storm spurred tornado warnings in some areas. On Sweer Air and Manor Roads in Baltimore County, tree branches snapped and blocked off roadways. Water also flooded the streets.

On Overshot Court, trees were ripped from the ground.

This is in #Jacksonville MD – trees are ripped in half – some uprooted. pic.twitter.com/a95HSs7fuj — Kelsey Kushner (@KelseyKushnerTV) June 3, 2021

“I opened the door and it was just unbelievable amount of wind and rain,” one neighbor said.

Neighbors said the said the storm came as quickly as it passed. Within minutes, they rushed to clean up the mess it left behind.

