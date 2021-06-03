ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — A group of students from Ellicott City’s Mount Hebron High School won the National Economics Championship yet again.

“I’m so proud of them,” a teacher at Mt. Hebron exclaimed.

The National Economics Championship is a competition that hosts thousands of students from across the U.S.

“Really proud and grateful that we’ve won,” a student from the team said.

During the competition, students are put on the spot to answer a variety of questions.

“We have a limited time frame to answer some random questions,” a student explains.

The school has won 6 national championships, 9 national finals, and 16 Maryland state economics championships.

The group credits their teacher, Mr. Prime, for their success who took a unique approach of peer education.

“If I had my students who had already learned economics from me, teach the younger students, that would reinforce their knowledge,” said Mr. Prime.

The group of teens said they devote hours studying economics.

“It feels really rewarding once you apply everything you’ve learned to actual competition and winning,” a student said.