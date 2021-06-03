WILMINGTON, Del. (WJZ/AP) — Police say three officers shot responding to a call in Wilmington, Delaware, are in stable condition. A large police presence could be seen after the shooting at about 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Police say the three officers were transported to a hospital and are in stable condition.
Police did not say anything about a suspect in the shooting or whether any arrests have been made. The shooting remains under investigation.
