CENTREVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police said a 62-year-old Stevensville man died after he was struck by a car Wednesday evening.
Police responded shortly after 9 p.m. to eastbound Rt. 50 on Cox Neck Road, where a pedestrian was reported lying face down in the road. When they got there they found John A. Price of Stevensville unresponsive.
Price was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators said a driver contacted the Queen Anne's County Emergency Operations Center to report possibly hitting an animal on eastbound route 50, near where Price was found. The driver was questioned by MSP, but no charges have been filed.
Investigators believe Davis was trying to cross Route 50 when he was struck. The eastbound lanes were closed for 2 hours after Davis was found. The crash is still under investigation.