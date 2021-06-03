BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland has a lot to offer. Crabs with Old Bay, the beach, sports teams and deep history, just to name a few.
Yet one study just found a major flaw.
According to research by Zippia, a career search website, Maryland is the smelliest state in the country.
The study took a look at four different factors: Dirty air, how much trash is at the state landfills, population density and bad breath.
Our population and packed landfills pushed Maryland to the top. The site said the fact that 0.026% of the state is landfills put Maryland over the top.
Rounding out the top four are California, Florida, Delaware, and Massachusetts.