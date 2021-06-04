COVID LATESTDaily Positivity Rate Drops Below 1%
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMWJZ News @ 7PM
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    9:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:ACLU of Maryland and the Maryland Disability Law Center, Baltimore County, Damage, Harford County, Severe Storms, Weather, Weather Stories

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — The National Weather Service confirmed that two tornados touched down in Maryland on Thursday.

The first one hit Jacksonville, MD at 4:51 p.m. NWS reported that it was an EF-1 tornado. According to their reports, winds were estimated at 95 mph and stretched 2 miles long and 120 yards wide.

READ MORE: Is Dogecoin A Good Investment? Expert Suggests Avoiding Controversial Cryptocurrency Market

The second one occurred in Long Green, MD in Baltimore County also at 4:51 p.m. It is possible that it was a part of the same system.

Strong storms moved through the state on Thursday evening leaving behind damage. Harford and Baltimore Counties were hit the hardest.

The storm knocked down several trees and blew one into a house. Some residents were left without power.

MORE NEWS: Baltimore Police Announce Arrest Of 3 Suspects In Connection To The Murder Of Efraim Gordon

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.

CBS Baltimore Staff