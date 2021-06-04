BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — The National Weather Service confirmed that two tornados touched down in Maryland on Thursday.
The first one hit Jacksonville, MD at 4:51 p.m. NWS reported that it was an EF-1 tornado. According to their reports, winds were estimated at 95 mph and stretched 2 miles long and 120 yards wide.
The second one occurred in Long Green, MD in Baltimore County also at 4:51 p.m. It is possible that it was a part of the same system.
On Thursday, an EF-1 tornado with peak winds of 95 mph produced extensive tree damage along a 2 mile long path in and around Jacksonville, MD in Baltimore County. Visit https://t.co/dBwcDFDzLC for more information on the tornado. pic.twitter.com/1tFkw3n87s
— NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) June 4, 2021
Strong storms moved through the state on Thursday evening leaving behind damage. Harford and Baltimore Counties were hit the hardest.
The storm knocked down several trees and blew one into a house. Some residents were left without power.
