BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Fire Officials are on the scene of a crash involving a city ambulance in East Baltimore.
Baltimore County ambulance involved in a crash on Orleans St. Near N. Port St.
Crews responded to Orleans & North Port Street for a reported crash. Once on the scene, officials found multiple people with injuries.
It is unclear at this time if the injuries are to medic personnel or civilians.
Orleans Street is blocked off in both directions. Police are asking people to avoid the area.
