ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Annapolis officials announced that the city offices will reopen to the public on July 6.
"I want to thank the public for their patience during the past year of COVID," said City Manager David Jarrell. "It is a hopeful sign that we are beginning to return to normal operations. We look forward to resuming face-to-face interactions with our residents and customers at City Hall."
Operations set to reopen include:
- Finance Counter and City Clerk at 160 Duke of Gloucester from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Licenses and Permit Counter at 145 Gorman Street from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Department of Transportation at 308 Chinquapin Round Road from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Pip Moyer Recreation Center, Santon Center and Recreation and Parks amenities will continue with their current posted hours.
In-person testimony will resume for vaccinated people. Vaccination cards will be checked at the door. Virtual testimony will continue for unvaccinated people.
Annapolis Boards and Commissions will continue to meet virtually until at least the fall.
All visitors will be asked to wear a mask in City buildings. Masks will be available at the buildings if visitors do not have one.