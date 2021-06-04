ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — 27-year-old Robert Davis of Baltimore was convicted Wednesday by a jury and sentenced to five years in prison for giving a fake name to an officer, possessing a gun as a felon, and other related charges.
Davis was stopped by an Anne Arundel County Officer in August last year in Annapolis for a tail light that was out on the car he was driving. Davis didn't give the officer a license and reportedly told the officer his name was Gregory Lee Jacobs. The officer found that there was an active failure to appear warrant for the man, so Davis was taken into custody.
Police said when Davis was placed, handcuffed, in the front seat of the police car, he wouldn't stop moving, even when officers asked him to. The officer then reportedly heard a loud sound in the car, so they searched the car and found a loaded handgun on the floorboard right by where Davis was sitting.
When Davis’ fingerprints were run, police learned he was not Gregory Lee Jacobs, but Robert Davis. Davis was on supervised probation for a manslaughter charge and was not allowed to carry firearms.
"From the time that the defendant was pulled over to after he was fingerprinted at the detention center, he maintained a false identity to conceal his status as a convicted felon who was legally prohibited from carrying a firearm," said State's Attorney Anne Colt Leitess. "We are glad we were able to convict the defendant of this dangerous offense and get another gun out of the hands of a felon.