(WJZ)- Orioles fans haven’t had much to be proud of when it comes to their favorite team over the last several years, but The Oriole Bird has been there to keep spirits up throughout. Now, the mascot is getting recognition, checking in as one of the five best mascots in Major League Baseball.

PlayUSA, a site dedicated to covering the latest news surrounding sports gambling, conducted a survey of 2,000 MLB fans across the country asking them to rate every mascot in the league on a 1-5 scale. Those ratings were then averaged to create a rankings of the best (and worst) mascots in baseball. The Orioles Bird checked in at No. 5 with a rating of 3.63.

The O’s mascot was the best of any of the American League East teams, sitting just ahead of the Blue Jays’ Ace (No. 6) and well in front of Red Sox mascot Wally (No. 12) and the Rays’ Raymond is considered one of baseball’s worst (No. 24). You might notice that the Yankees were not mentioned and that’s because they are one of three MLB teams that hate fun….I mean don’t have a mascot (Los Angeles Dodgers and Angels are the others).

The Oriole Bird also ranked well in terms of hometown fans who love their mascot, receiving a 4.2 out of 5 rating from Orioles fans surveyed. In case you were wondering, the most obnoxious mascot in the league went to the Phillie Phanatic.