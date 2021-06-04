BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police announce the arrest of three suspects in connection to the murder of Israeli tourist, Efraim Gordon.
Baltimore Police said they have arrested and charged a 16-year-old male, a 17-year-old male, and 18-year-old, William Clinton III, of Baltimore in connection to Gordon's murder.
Homicide detectives were able to identify the suspects through video footage and physical evidence.
All three suspects are currently at Central Booking where they have been charged with first-degree murder and are currently being held without bail.
Mayor Brandon Scott said in a statement:
"Thanks to the diligent work of the Baltimore Police Department, suspects in the heinous murder of Ephraim Gordon are now in custody. My heart continues to be with Ephraim's family in Baltimore and abroad in Israel. No family should be forced to endure the insufferable pain of losing a loved one to gun violence. As this family continues to heal, I remain committed to working with Commissioner Harrison to build a safer Baltimore and finally put a halt to the long legacy of gun violence that plagues our city."