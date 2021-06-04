BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Foster Program at BARCS’ is accepting applications to help rescued pets to find temporary new homes.
The foster program was designed to give homeless pets a warm and loving environment to heal and grow. Foster pet parents will be required to care for the pet as their own until they are strong enough to be adopted.
BARCS' wants to remind those interested in the program that the pets require attentive care. Some may be underaged, sick or injured, recovering from surgery or in need of socialization.
Interested individuals must:
- Be 18-years-old or older.
- Have reliable transportation to shelters and partnering hospitals.
- Be able to isolate BARCS foster animals from your own pets.
- Personal pets must be spayed or neutered.
If interested, applications can be filled out here.
For more information on the program, you can visit the BARCS website.