BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As mass vaccination sites close, Baltimore is shifting its vaccination resources to mobile and pop-up vaccination sites.
“Importantly, they will be driven by the data about who we need to reach,” Scott said. “That means we will go where the vaccine rates are the lowest. The next phase of our vaccination rate as a city will be focused on those zip codes, neighborhoods and communities so that we can reach the people that we know need to have the vaccine.”
Scott announced 55% of Baltimore adults have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. 45% of the city is fully vaccinated, said City Health Commissioner Letitia Dzirasa.
Once Baltimore hits its 65% vaccination benchmark, the indoor mask mandate will be lifted in the city.
