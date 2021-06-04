ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Two Maryland artists from Edgewater and Salisbury were chosen by the Foundation for the Preservation of Government House of Maryland to paint the official portraits of Governor Larry Hogan and First Lady Yumi Hogan.
Hogan’s portrait will be done by Cedric Egeli of Edgewater. The foundation said Egeli is part of one of Maryland’s most famous family of painters. Egeli has painted previous Maryland governors and first ladies before.READ MORE: Baltimore Man Shawn Purvis Charged With First Degree Murder In Shooting Death
Egeli’s father founded the Maryland Society of Portrait Painters.
Yumi Hogan’s portrait will be painted by Jinchul Kim, a professor at Salisbury University. Kim teaches Senior Exhibition, Painting and Drawing as head of the painting and drawing areas. He has earned the University System of Maryland’s highest faculty honor: The Regents Faculty Awards for Excellence in Teaching, the foundation said.READ MORE: Baltimore SWAT Officer Donald Hildebrandt Faces Federal Indictment For Child Porn Possession, Production and Obstruction Of Justice
Kim has exhibited work nationally including in Korea, Japan, France and Spain.
The foundation was founded in 2015 by Larry and Yumi Hogan to support the preservation of the Government House.MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Maryland: Positivity Rate, Hospitalizations Continue To Decline