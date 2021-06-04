HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Beginning this fall, Harford County Public Schools will continue to offer virtual learning for students who wish to continue taking classes from home.

This decision comes after some students said it was an unexpected benefit and a better way for them to learn.

Eighth-grader Tristan Baughn said he began thriving in school and now enjoys it.

“Before covid and all that, I didn’t really like school and now like school more and more,” said Baughn.

Baughn said his grades improved and he is able to focus better on his assignments.

“When I was in the classroom, I had a lot of stress like answering the wrong question in front of people and over virtual, it’s like I don’t have that amount of pressure on me,” said Baughn.

There are currently about 750 students from Kindergarten through 12th grade in Harford County Public Schools enrolled in the district’s new e-learning virtual program.

“We were exploring different ways to meet the needs of students around the county, those who may have suffered from school anxiety, students that needed a more flexible schedule, and then the pandemic hit we learned so much more about what our students really needed,” said Rebecca Pensero, Harford County Schools E-Learning Coordinator.

The program will begin in the fall and will be based out of the new Swan Creek School located at the Former Center For Educational Opportunity on Paradise Road.

All students in the county are eligible for the program and have the option to take classes virtually either full-time or part-time.

Harford County was already planning to offer this program but popularity increased over the last year.

“Everybody had to do virtual learning at some point this year and I think you know more and more people realized it was something that could work for them,” said Rob DeLava, Swan Creek School Principal.