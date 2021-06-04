BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Five years and $149 million later, The Jones-Hill House, home of Maryland football is finally here.

The Big Ten Conference is now looking over its shoulder as the Maryland Terrapins are taking the next step towards greatness. 126 individual lockers, a sports medicine area 3 times the size of the Gossett Football team house, and 2 full-length grass fields.

“As I told our team, this is an investment they made in us. As a team, this building shows excellence and sets a standard,” said Mike Locksley, Head Coach.

Cold tubs are a thing of the past. They have two 45 foot plunge pools for cooling and recovery before you step out and remember the players of years past.

The facility is named after Billy Jones, who broke the color barrier for Terps basketball and Darryl Hill who was the first black student-athlete to play football at Maryland.

“This is a point of pride. We talk about inspiring Maryland pride. This inspires pride,” said Damon Evans, Athletic Director.

It’s pride that also shows their fun side with Custom pool tables and a barbershop that turns into a DJ station and recording studio.

It’s a message sent from the Terrapins in the recruiting battle for the area’s best. This place certainly doesn’t hurt.

The first game of the year is scheduled for September 4 against the West Virginia Mountaineers.