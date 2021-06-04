BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore and Harford County were on severe weather threats Thursday as storms blew through. In the Phoenix and Jacksonville area, the National Weather Service will be on the scene to determine if it was a tornado.
The storm knocked down several tall trees and blew one into a house.READ MORE: Edgewater, Salisbury Artists Chosen To Paint Official Portraits Of Governor Hogan, Yumi Hogan
Isolated thunderstorms are expected Friday afternoon and evening. The threat level Friday night is lower than Thursday evening.
Southern Maryland and parts of the Eastern Shore are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9.pm.
READ MORE: Baltimore Man Shawn Purvis Charged With First Degree Murder In Shooting Death
Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for southern #Maryland and parts of the Eastern Shore through 9 P.M. Damaging winds will be the main threat. #MDWX #WJZ pic.twitter.com/fJTNWAUaVj
— Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) June 4, 2021
Prince George’s County and DC are under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 1:15 pm.
A few storms are starting to pop. Prince George's County and DC are under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 1:15. 60 MPH wind gusts and 1" hail are possible. #MDWX #WJZ pic.twitter.com/YCvTAAwu6h
— Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) June 4, 2021
MORE NEWS: Baltimore SWAT Officer Donald Hildebrandt Faces Federal Indictment For Child Porn Possession, Production and Obstruction Of Justice