MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Montgomery County Police are investigating a drowning in the Potomac River that happened on Memorial Day.
The victim has been identified as Franky Smith Gonzales Sapacio, 26, of Springfield, Va.
Fire and Rescue crews responded to a call for a possible drowning of an adult in the Potomac River near Scott’s Run at 8:00 p.m. on May 31. Witnesses told officials that Sapacio was swimming in the river when he went under and never resurfaced.
MORE info …. Potomac River drowning, body of missing swimmer found ~1/2 mile down River from Scott’s Run (Va), the believed point of entry on Monday, near MD shoreline just north of American Legion Bridge (near Carderock) SEE https://t.co/M4R6Q5W47W https://t.co/KqOQUwJ87C pic.twitter.com/9iAH2qcq4j
Managed Search and Operations Team Officers searched for the victim that evening but were unable to locate him.
Search operations continued until the evening of June 3. Shortly after 5:00 p.m. on June 4, family members apart of the search crew found his body in the water near Scott’s Run.
MCP along with Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the Potomac River near Scott’s Run and located the victim.
Detectives are still investigating. It is unclear what caused Sapacio to go under.
Detectives Investigate Drowning in Potomac Riverhttps://t.co/ID4icgBjBP pic.twitter.com/xYeFq89cWy
— Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) June 5, 2021