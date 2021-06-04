COVID LATESTDaily Positivity Rate Drops Below 1%
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore Police, Crime, Murder, Shooting, violence, walbrook junction, West Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are investigating a shooting that left 1 man dead and a woman injured in West Baltimore on Friday night.

Police responded to the 3400 block of Clifton Ave shortly before 9:00 p.m. for a reported shooting. Once on the scene, officers found a 35-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Shock Trauma and later died from his injuries.

A short time later, a 31-year-old woman walked into an area hospital suffering from gunshot wounds to her leg and foot. The victim told officers she was near Clifton Ave at Walbrook Junction when she was shot.

Homicide detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at the 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit a tip online. 

