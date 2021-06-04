BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens cheerleaders gifted the New England squad with cheer necklaces to honor the late Tracy Sormanti, Director of Cheerleading for the Patriots.

“I feel like as a squad, the closest most tangible thing we had to her when we went back to the cheer building was Tracy’s handwriting,” said Alexandria Walker, Patriots Cheer Performance Coordinator. “It was like something that we gravitated towards. I feel like it’s just something so personal of hers.”

Tracy Sormanti was the Director of Cheerleading for more than 30 years before passing away in December from Multiple Myeloma.

Walker designed the necklace for the 2020 Patriots Cheerleaders to carry Sormanti with them. It’s a simple circle with a star, and on it is something memorable of Sormanti’s: her signature. The circle and the star on the necklaces are intentional.

“When I think of Tracy, I just think she’s the star of our program, and really, she’s a star to each and every one of us individually,” Walker said. “I know she meant something so important for each one of us.”

With the pandemic, the squad didn’t have a chance to truly grieve together after Sormanti’s passing.

“We really didn’t get a chance to be together after Tracy passed and that was such a huge horrible thing to happen to all of us,”said Jennifer Sullivan, Manager of the Patriots Cheerleaders.”I don’t think any of us even really got a chance to talk about it and to grieve.”

Sullivan said while the Ravens went above and beyond with their gift.

“We’re going to move forward with her in our hearts,” said Sullivan.