COVID LATEST
Daily Positivity Rate Drops Below 1%
Latest News
Baltimore Police Announce Arrest Of 3 Suspects In Connection To The Murder Of Efraim Gordon
Baltimore Police announce an arrest of three suspects in connection to the murder of Israeli tourist, Efraim Gordon.
Child Tax Credit: When Monthly Checks Start And Other Important Info
The revised Child Tax Credit, as part of the American Rescue Plan, increases the amount of money paid to parents and changes its implementation.
Stream The Memorial Tournament
Watch the Memorial Tournament live from Muirfield Village.
Ravens Gushing Over Rashod Bateman's First Impression At OTAs: 'He's A Very Special Wide Receiver'
The Ravens rookie has impressed fellow players and his coaches thus far in OTAs.
Orioles' Mascot Is MLB's 5th Best, According To Fan Survey
While Orioles fans don't have much to cheer for on the field, the team's mascot is considered one of the league's best.
Baltimore's Franchon Crews-Dezurn Looks To Become First Undisputed Super Middleweight Champion Ever
The WBO and WBC super middleweight champ is fighting Elin Cederroos on June 19 in a title fight that would make her the undisputed champion in the division. She says she's ready to "bring it home to Baltimore."
Bob Turk Has A Look At Your Evening Forecast
Bob Turk Has A Look At Your Evening Forecast.
59 minutes ago
Meteorologist Meg McNamara Has Your Friday Afternoon Forecast
Meteorologist Meg McNamara Has Your Friday Afternoon Forecast
5 hours ago
Weather Stories
Maryland Weather: Heavy Damage In The Region After Severe Thursday Weather, Isolated Storms Expected Tonight
Baltimore and Harford County were on severe weather threats Thursday as storms blew through. In the Phoenix and Jacksonville area, the National Weather Service will be on the scene to determine if it was a tornado.
Maryland Weather: Heavy Rain & Strong Winds Ripped Through Maryland On Thursday
Heavy rain and strong winds ripped through parts of Maryland on Thursday hitting Baltimore and Harford Counties the hardest.
Kennedy Center Honors: Star-Studded Group Of Performers Set To Salute This Year's Honorees On June 6 On CBS
The annual Kennedy Center Honors are set to air this Sunday on CBS with a packed list of tribute performers.
Floyd Mayweather Vs. Logan Paul: How To Watch, Stream 'Bragging Rights' Pay-Per-View
Showtime Sports has all the action live for the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul exhibition match.
Marco Andretti & Tony Kanaan On Superstar Racing Series: 'It's Totally Cool, Something That I've Never Done'
The two IndyCar veterans are among a wide array of drivers gearing up for the inaugural season of the new series.
'It's A Multi-Generational Show': Courtney Nichole On Season 2 Of BET's 'Assisted Living'
The star of "Assisted Living" on BET previews season two and shares what it is like to work with Tyler Perry.
'These Shows Established A New Vision Of America': David Kamp On Book 'Sunny Days,' 'Sesame Street' & 'Mister Rogers' Neighborhood'
Author David Kamp explains in his new book how shows like "Sesame Street" and "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" changed the fabric of American culture.
'It Was Like Snooki Never Left': Vinny Guadagnino & Angelina Pivarnick On MTV's 'Jersey Shore Family Vacation'
Vinny & Angelina preview a brand new season of MTV's hit show "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" and share what it was like to have Snooki back in the mix.
Record Number Of Travelers Expected To Hit Maryland Roads This Memorial Day
The holiday weekend saw a record number of Americans traveling since the pandemic first started.
Maryland Traffic: Busy Bay Bridge, Jam-Packed Waterways, And Flooded Airports On Memorial Day Weekend
This weekend is the unofficial start of summer, and after more than a year of Covid hibernation, it seems like many are celebrating by getting out of town. One in four people say they plan on traveling.
Vote For WJZ's Rick Ritter As Best TV Personality For Baltimore Sun's 2021 Readers’ Choice
WJZ's Rick Ritter is among those nominated in The Baltimore Sun's 2021 Readers' Choice for Best TV Personality.
Maryland Ranks No. 26 On List Of Best States, New Survey Finds
It's safe to say, most of us think Maryland is pretty great. We have Ocean City, the Preakness, great sports teams and a lot of history! But how do we compare to the rest of the nation?
Stream The Memorial Tournament
June 4, 2021 at 4:00 pm
