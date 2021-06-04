BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland US Attorney’s Office said Friday that an arrest warrant has been issued for Gary Creek, alleged founder of the “Cruddy Conniving Crutballs” or Triple-C Gang.

Creek’s counsel had arranged for Creek to self-surrender Thursday afternoon as part of a 15-person indictment on racketeering and drug trafficking charges, but officials said it has now been determined he is a flight risk.

Creek was arrested in December 2019 on federal charges for a drug distribution conspiracy and with conspiracy to possess a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. He was released, with electronic monitoring, in May 2020 for undisclosed reasons. The State’s Attorney’s Office agreed that Creek could self-surrender because he never violated the conditions of his release.

Creek and the other 14 gang members have been accused of a slew of crimes connected to a drug-dealing operation in East Baltimore.

Officials said some of the suspects are connected to at least 18 murders and 27 attempted murders.

“This gang’s enterprise relied on extreme violence, to control their territory to support their drug business, and some intimidate witnesses to prevent them from cooperating with law enforcement,” said Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland, Jonathan F. Lenzner. “This business was built on violence, murders and shootings of rival gang members and drug dealers, a contract killing in exchange for money.”

Investigators said Triple-C was founded by Creek as an alternative to the “Black Guerrilla Family” and claim that the “members routinely used social media websites to enhance the gang’s status and to identify and locate victims.”

Anyone with information on Creek’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477) or ATFTIPS@ATF.gov.