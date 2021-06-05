TOWSON, MD (WJZ) — In its sixth year, the Baltimore County Public Schools Film Expo honored 12 films from nine schools, which were among 130 entries from 24 schools.
Films were diverse in both style, ranging from live-action narrative to animation, and topics like the sense of community in a dance company, daily morning rituals and the sense of isolation created by the pandemic.
All the films can be seen on the county schools' Livestream page.
The following prizes were awarded for 2021:
- Live Action Narrative: Ruben Aquino, Eastern Technical High School, “Before”
- Animation (3-way tie): Ray Aoki, Anna Franz, Lilia Halberda, Sienna Lindamood, Izzy Reed, Daniel Schneider, and Joyce Zheng, Towson High School, “Corona Crush; Kendall Smolenski, Perry Hall High School, “House on Erdman Ave;” Crystal Sumah, Perry Hall High School, “Demo Reel”
- Documentary: Hailey Greaves, George Washington Carver Center for Arts and Technology, “My life in 4:22”
- Experimental: Kara Edington, Carver Center, “Lost Within”
- Middle School (2-way tie): Yehna Kim, Ridgely Middle School, “A Crow’s Melody; Ryan Quentin Beveridge II, Perry Hall Middle School, “Transitions”
- Promotional: Bailey Pruitt, Lansdowne High School, “Dance Company”
- Short Form: Varun Khushalani, Dulaney High School, “A Day in the Life”
- Teacher Demo: David Roy, Perry Hall Middle School, “Mr. Roy, the Chorus Guy”
- GIF: Abigail Maffezzoli, Hereford High School, “Social Distancing”
“Our students always impress me with their creativity, determination, and intelligence,” said county schools’ Superintendent Darryl L. Williams. “Many thanks to our educators for teaching the skills demonstrated in these films and for encouraging student participation. The Film Expo is a BCPS tradition that continues to grow in size and relevance.”