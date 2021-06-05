TIMONIUM, MD (WJZ) — It’s the time of year that farmers markets open up across the region.

The Baltimore County Farmers Market is officially open, providing fresh local produce and products to the community. But it’s not the only farmers market opening its gates in the area.

“I am so glad they’re open because I miss my fresh vegetables,” said Gwen Carter of Nottingham. “I tried growing my own but it just wasn’t the same.”

The Baltimore County Farmers Market celebrated the opening day Wednesday of their weekly market at the Maryland State Fairgrounds. All the produce is raised in Baltimore County.

It’s a sign of summer, a sign that things are moving toward normal.

Sixth-generation farmer Patrick Ruhl says last year was tough, but he’s optimistic about the season ahead.

“It’s great now, we picked up two more markets this year,” Ruhl said.

It’s a similar story at the Govans Farmers Market.

“Last year we only had five of our food vendors, this year we’re back up to our normal of 12,” said Marie Anderson, market manager. “So we’ve increased our craft vendors, and our prepared food vendors, so we’re creeping back slowly to the before times.”

This year, they’re celebrating a decade of providing fresh produce to an area of the city that can be hard to come by.

“To have fresh vegetables and fruit is amazing because ramen gets old quickly,” said an excited customer.

While Covid safety protocols are still enforced, several merchants and patrons said they’re happy to be back.

“It’s always nice to know that you can come out here and get the fresh stuff right from the farm,” said Rebecca Stoecker-Dolley, of Stoecker Farms.