ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Board of Public Works Wednesday approved a $2.4 million grant for the construction of a stormwater detention basin that will provide flood protection for downtown Ellicott City.
The city suffered from devastating and deadly flash flooding in 2016 and 2018.READ MORE: Maryland Casinos Set New Monthly Revenue Record
The Board is composed of Governor Larry Hogan, Treasurer Nancy K. Kopp and Comptroller Peter Franchot.READ MORE: Several Baltimore County Public Schools Closing 3 Hours Early Monday Due To Lack Of AC
“This investment represents a big step in helping to keep downtown Ellicott City from experiencing the catastrophic flooding it has seen in recent years,” said Maryland Environment Secretary Ben Grumbles. “With climate change bringing wilder and wetter weather, it is more important than ever to support water infrastructure improvements to make Ellicott City and other Maryland communities safer and more resilient.”
MORE NEWS: WATCH LIVE: Baltimore Officials To Announce Indictment In Major Hate Crime