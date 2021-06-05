HYATTSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — One Maryland barbershop is much more than just a place to get a haircut.
For the past 10 years, The Shop Spa in Hyattsville has worked with the University of Maryland to be a health advocate in the community. Barbers cover certain health problems that target the black community, and now it’s being eyed by the Biden administration as a national model to boost Coronavirus vaccination rates among communities of color.READ MORE: Maryland Casinos Set New Monthly Revenue Record
Barber Mike Brown said a lot of his clients have shared misinformation or didn’t know why they haven’t gotten the shot. Brown says he’s there to share the facts.READ MORE: Several Baltimore County Public Schools Closing 3 Hours Early Monday Due To Lack Of AC
“It’s a tiring job as well because you’re trying to convince people to do something and they have no reason why they’re saying no, but as they continue to come they got to get in my chair, they’re my customers,” said Brown. “So every week you come, you’re going to hear a little bit more till we get to where we need to be.”MORE NEWS: WATCH LIVE: Baltimore Officials To Announce Indictment In Major Hate Crime
The White House is taking The Shop Spa’s technique and spreading it to 1000 salons across the country. They hope this will help get 70% of America vaccinated.