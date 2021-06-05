BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) — Cesar Hernandez and Harold Ramirez homered off Baltimore ace John Means, who exited in the first inning with shoulder fatigue as the Cleveland Indians beat the Orioles 10-4.
Cedric Mullins homered twice as part of his second career five-hit outing for Baltimore, which saw its three-game winning streak end. Yu Chang also homered to help Aaron Civale tie for the major league lead in victories with eight.
Means, who pitched a no-hitter at Seattle on May 5, faced only five batters. The left-hander surrendered a leadoff homer to Hernandez and a solo drive to Ramirez with two outs. After Eddie Rosario followed with a single, Means exited.
Os starting pitcher John Means left in 1st inn v CLE w “shoulder fatigue.” Says it’s same he’s had every yr & “it’s not major.” Will have MRI Sunday.
O’s lose 10-4.
Cedric Mullins 5 hits including 2 HRs in defeat #Rebuild ⚾️ @wjz
