BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher John Means left a game against the Cleveland Indians after two outs because of left shoulder fatigue.
The left-hander allowed solo home runs to César Hernández and Harold Ramírez, then Eddie Rosario’s two-out single. Manager Brandon Hyde then came to the mound along with an athletic trainer, and Means exited the game.
Adam Plutko replaced Means, who threw a no-hitter at Seattle on May 5. Means entered 4-1 with a 2.05 ERA that rose to 2.28.
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)