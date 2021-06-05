COVID LATESTHospitalizations At Lowest Levels Since March 2020
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baseball, mlb, Orioles, Sports

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher John Means left a game against the Cleveland Indians after two outs because of left shoulder fatigue.

The left-hander allowed solo home runs to  César Hernández and Harold  Ramírez, then Eddie Rosario’s two-out single. Manager Brandon Hyde then came to the mound along with an athletic trainer, and Means exited the game.

Adam Plutko replaced Means, who threw a no-hitter at Seattle on May 5. Means entered 4-1 with a 2.05 ERA that rose to 2.28.

