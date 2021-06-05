OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) – Owings Mills residents will have a new place to get bagels when THB Bagelry and Deli opens Monday. The first 25 in line will receive free breakfast.
The location is at 10288 Mill Run Circle, Suite 100. A statement from franchise owner Tony Scotto and his family touts the location as the chain’s largest in Maryland and sixth-largest in the country.READ MORE: Maryland Casinos Set New Monthly Revenue Record
Rainbow bagels will be sold to support Maryland Pride. Asiago Old Bay-seasoned bagels and “sweet and heat” honey and Old Bay hot sauce-infused schmears will be available.READ MORE: Several Baltimore County Public Schools Closing 3 Hours Early Monday Due To Lack Of AC
The new location will offer safe, socially distanced indoor and outdoor dining and a large waiting area inside, according to the statement. Contactless ordering kiosks and and walk-up window for mobile order pick-ups are other features of what Scotto said is a design for the post-Covid dining era.MORE NEWS: WATCH LIVE: Baltimore Officials To Announce Indictment In Major Hate Crime
Other locations in the area are in Canton, Charles Village, Columbia, Owings Mills, Timonium and Towson.