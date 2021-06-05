COVID LATESTHospitalizations At Lowest Levels Since March 2020
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men were shot and wounded in separate parts of Baltimore within minutes of each other Saturday, Baltimore Police said.

A 51-year-old man was shot in the chest just after 6 p.m. in the 2800 block of Boarman Avenue, police said.

He was taken to a nearby hospital and is in serious condition.

A preliminary investigation indicates men were fighting in the block where the man was shot, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call detectives at the Northwestern District at (410) 396-2466 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

A 36-year-old man was shot in the leg in the 3700 block of Fairhaven Avenue just after 6:30 p.m., police said.

He was taken to a nearby hospital with a nonlife-threatening injury.

Police are asking anyone with information to call detectives at the Southern District at (410) 396-2499 or call Metro Crime Stoppers.

CBS Baltimore Staff