COVID LATESTHospitalizations At Lowest Levels Since March 2020
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Aberdeen, Aberdeen Police, BGE, Harford County, Route 40 Accident

ABERDEEN, MD (WJZ) — Aberdeen Police are advising motorists to avoid Route 40 at Robinhood and Oakington Road Sunday after a serious car accident with a BGE pole down.

Police issued the alert just before 3:30 p.m. and did not provide details on the accident.

CBS Baltimore Staff